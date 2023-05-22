Panthers vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes Monday in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The Panthers are listed with -110 odds on the moneyline against the Hurricanes (-110).
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-110)
|Hurricanes (-110)
|-
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have put together a 34-29 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Florida is 35-31 (winning 53.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.
- The Panthers have a 52.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been an underdog in 16 games this season, and won eight (50.0%).
- This season Carolina has won nine of its 17 games, or 52.9%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Hurricanes have a 52.4% chance to win.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|288 (6th)
|Goals
|262 (15th)
|272 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|210 (2nd)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests, Florida has not hit the over.
- The Panthers and their opponents combined for an average of goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- In the past 10 games, the Panthers have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Panthers score the sixth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 288 this season.
- On defense, the Panthers have allowed 272 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in league action.
- The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +16.
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In Carolina's past 10 contests, it has hit the over once.
- Over their last 10 games, Hurricanes' game goal totals average 8.4 goals, 0.6 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- The Hurricanes' 210 total goals conceded (2.6 per game) are the second-fewest in the NHL.
- Their +52 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
