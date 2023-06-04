How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Finals Game 2
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are playing in the NBA Finals, with Game 2 coming up.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.
- Denver has a 41-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.
- The Nuggets score six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat allow (109.8).
- When Denver totals more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, Miami has a 20-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.8% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
- Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Nuggets have fared better in home games this year, scoring 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game away from home.
- Defensively Denver has played better at home this year, ceding 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in away games.
- In home games, the Nuggets are averaging 1.1 more treys per game (12.4) than when playing on the road (11.3). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to in road games (36.7%).
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Heat are averaging more points at home (111.4 per game) than away (107.5). But they are also conceding more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).
- Miami gives up 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 away.
- The Heat average 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Questionable
|Foot
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Illness
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
