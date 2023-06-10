The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights meet in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at BB&T Center on Saturday, June 10, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 2-1 in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Panthers in this matchup, with -110 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (-110).

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

  • When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Panthers Moneyline Golden Knights Moneyline Total
BetMGM -110 -110 6
PointsBet -110 -110 5.5

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

  • In 72 of 101 matches this season, Florida and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
  • The Panthers are 15-9 this season when favored on the moneyline.
  • The Golden Knights have secured an upset victory in 14, or 70.0%, of the 20 games they have played as an underdog this season.
  • Florida is 16-9 (victorious in 64.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.
  • Vegas has gone 17-8 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (+105)
Anton Lundell 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-175)
Sam Bennett 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-149) 3.5 (-105)

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Shea Theodore 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+145)
Reilly Smith 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-161)
Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+120) 2.5 (+140)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-3-0 0-0 3-7-0 6 2.4 2.5

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-1-2 0-0 6-4-0 5.8 4 2.1

