Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will meet Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 87 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .370 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers are 29th in MLB with a .226 batting average.

Milwaukee scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (324 total, four per game).

The Brewers rank 25th in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.

Brewers hitters strike out 9.5 times per game, the 27th-most in the majors.

The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).

The Brewers average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.264).

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 73 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates' .241 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored 334 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Pirates rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.25 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.384 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Freddy Peralta (5-7 with a 4.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

Peralta has eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Peralta is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Osvaldo Bido (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

He has started three games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Bido has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away Corbin Burnes Aaron Civale 6/26/2023 Mets W 2-1 Away Colin Rea Justin Verlander 6/27/2023 Mets L 7-2 Away Julio Teheran David Peterson 6/28/2023 Mets W 5-2 Away Wade Miley Kodai Senga 6/29/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 6/30/2023 Pirates - Away Freddy Peralta Osvaldo Bido 7/1/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes Johan Oviedo 7/2/2023 Pirates - Away Colin Rea Rich Hill 7/3/2023 Cubs - Home Julio Teheran Drew Smyly 7/4/2023 Cubs - Home Wade Miley Kyle Hendricks 7/5/2023 Cubs - Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away Osvaldo Bido Bryan Hoeing 6/25/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Away Johan Oviedo Eury Pérez 6/27/2023 Padres W 9-4 Home Rich Hill Reiss Knehr 6/28/2023 Padres W 7-1 Home Mitch Keller Blake Snell 6/29/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Luis Ortiz Joe Musgrove 6/30/2023 Brewers - Home Osvaldo Bido Freddy Peralta 7/1/2023 Brewers - Home Johan Oviedo Corbin Burnes 7/2/2023 Brewers - Home Rich Hill Colin Rea 7/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Mitch Keller Clayton Kershaw 7/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Luis Ortiz Emmet Sheehan 7/5/2023 Dodgers - Away Osvaldo Bido Bobby Miller

