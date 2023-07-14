Friday's contest features the New York Mets (42-48) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (51-38) clashing at Citi Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Mets according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 14.

The Dodgers will look to Julio Urias (6-5) versus the Mets and Justin Verlander (3-4).

Dodgers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mets 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

The Dodgers have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 76 times and won 45, or 59.2%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 45-31, a 59.2% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 494 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mets Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its foes are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Mets' past 10 contests.

The Mets have come away with 10 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has been victorious five times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mets have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

New York scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (405 total, 4.5 per game).

Mets pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 4 Pirates L 9-7 Emmet Sheehan vs Luis Ortiz July 5 Pirates W 6-4 Bobby Miller vs Osvaldo Bido July 6 Pirates W 5-2 Julio Urías vs Johan Oviedo July 7 Angels W 11-4 Tony Gonsolin vs Griffin Canning July 8 Angels W 10-5 Alex Vesia vs Reid Detmers July 14 @ Mets - Julio Urías vs Justin Verlander July 15 @ Mets - TBA vs Kodai Senga July 16 @ Mets - TBA vs Max Scherzer July 17 @ Orioles - TBA vs TBA July 18 @ Orioles - TBA vs TBA July 19 @ Orioles - Julio Urías vs Dean Kremer

Mets Schedule