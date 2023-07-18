Orioles vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 18
Tuesday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (57-36) against the Los Angeles Dodgers (54-39) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Orioles. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 18.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Tyler Wells (7-4) to the mound, while Michael Grove (1-2) will get the nod for the Dodgers.
Orioles vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Orioles vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, Dodgers 4.
Total Prediction for Orioles vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Orioles Performance Insights
- The Orioles have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Baltimore and its opponents are 6-2-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Orioles have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 33, or 73.3%, of those games.
- Baltimore has entered 35 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 26-9 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Orioles, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
- Baltimore has scored 462 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.16 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
Dodgers Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Dodgers were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to the over/under, Los Angeles and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Dodgers have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).
- The Dodgers have been victorious in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Los Angeles has a win-loss record of 4-3 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Los Angeles is No. 4 in baseball, scoring 5.5 runs per game (512 total runs).
- The Dodgers have pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 9
|@ Twins
|W 15-2
|Kyle Gibson vs Joe Ryan
|July 14
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Dean Kremer vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 15
|Marlins
|W 6-5
|Kyle Gibson vs Braxton Garrett
|July 16
|Marlins
|W 5-4
|Kyle Bradish vs Steven Okert
|July 17
|Dodgers
|L 6-4
|Grayson Rodriguez vs Emmet Sheehan
|July 18
|Dodgers
|-
|Tyler Wells vs Michael Grove
|July 19
|Dodgers
|-
|Dean Kremer vs Julio Urías
|July 20
|@ Rays
|-
|Kyle Gibson vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 21
|@ Rays
|-
|Kyle Bradish vs Zach Eflin
|July 22
|@ Rays
|-
|Grayson Rodriguez vs Shane McClanahan
|July 23
|@ Rays
|-
|Tyler Wells vs Taj Bradley
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 8
|Angels
|W 10-5
|Alex Vesia vs Reid Detmers
|July 14
|@ Mets
|W 6-0
|Julio Urías vs Justin Verlander
|July 15
|@ Mets
|W 5-1
|Tony Gonsolin vs Kodai Senga
|July 16
|@ Mets
|L 2-1
|Bobby Miller vs Max Scherzer
|July 17
|@ Orioles
|W 6-4
|Emmet Sheehan vs Grayson Rodriguez
|July 18
|@ Orioles
|-
|Michael Grove vs Tyler Wells
|July 19
|@ Orioles
|-
|Julio Urías vs Dean Kremer
|July 21
|@ Rangers
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Andrew Heaney
|July 22
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Martín Pérez
|July 23
|@ Rangers
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Dane Dunning
|July 24
|Blue Jays
|-
|Michael Grove vs José Berríos
