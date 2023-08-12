Sal Frelick and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Jesse Scholtens, who is starting for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch will be at 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 22nd in baseball with 124 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .381 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.235).

Milwaukee ranks 20th in runs scored with 503 (4.3 per game).

The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Brewers' nine strikeouts per game rank 22nd in baseball.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 16th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.227).

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 128 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Chicago ranks 26th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 485 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Chicago has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.388 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.65 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Woodruff will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Scholtens (1-4) will take the mound for the White Sox, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Scholtens will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 18 appearances and finished nine of them without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Brandon Woodruff Johan Oviedo 8/7/2023 Rockies W 12-1 Home Freddy Peralta Peter Lambert 8/8/2023 Rockies L 7-3 Home Wade Miley Kyle Freeland 8/9/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Home Adrian Houser Chris Flexen 8/11/2023 White Sox W 7-6 Away Corbin Burnes Michael Kopech 8/12/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Woodruff Jesse Scholtens 8/13/2023 White Sox - Away Freddy Peralta Dylan Cease 8/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Wade Miley Bobby Miller 8/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Adrian Houser Clayton Kershaw 8/17/2023 Dodgers - Away Corbin Burnes Lance Lynn 8/18/2023 Rangers - Away Brandon Woodruff Andrew Heaney

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Guardians W 5-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Xzavion Curry 8/7/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Home Dylan Cease Gerrit Cole 8/8/2023 Yankees L 7-1 Home Touki Toussaint Clarke Schmidt 8/9/2023 Yankees W 9-2 Home Mike Clevinger Ian Hamilton 8/11/2023 Brewers L 7-6 Home Michael Kopech Corbin Burnes 8/12/2023 Brewers - Home Jesse Scholtens Brandon Woodruff 8/13/2023 Brewers - Home Dylan Cease Freddy Peralta 8/15/2023 Cubs - Away Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 8/16/2023 Cubs - Away Mike Clevinger Javier Assad 8/18/2023 Rockies - Away Michael Kopech Peter Lambert 8/19/2023 Rockies - Away Jesse Scholtens Kyle Freeland

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.