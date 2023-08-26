How to Watch the Phillies vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Zack Wheeler takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Phillies rank 13th in MLB action with 158 total home runs.
- Philadelphia ranks seventh in MLB, slugging .431.
- The Phillies have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.259).
- Philadelphia is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (609 total).
- The Phillies' .326 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.
- The Phillies strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 mark in baseball.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Philadelphia's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.
- Philadelphia's 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Phillies combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.244).
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals have hit 175 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- Fueled by 405 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks eighth in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
- St. Louis has scored 588 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Cardinals have a combined 1.442 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Wheeler looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 26th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Wheeler is trying to secure his 17th quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Wheeler will try to extend a 14-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).
- In four of his 25 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Dakota Hudson (5-0) for his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.
- In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Hudson will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.
Phillies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Phillies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/20/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-3
|Away
|Zack Wheeler
|Trevor Williams
|8/21/2023
|Giants
|W 10-4
|Home
|Aaron Nola
|Scott Alexander
|8/22/2023
|Giants
|W 4-3
|Home
|Taijuan Walker
|Kyle Harrison
|8/23/2023
|Giants
|L 8-6
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Alex Cobb
|8/25/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-2
|Home
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Miles Mikolas
|8/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zack Wheeler
|Dakota Hudson
|8/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Aaron Nola
|Drew Rom
|8/28/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Taijuan Walker
|Lucas Giolito
|8/29/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Tyler Anderson
|8/30/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Reid Detmers
|9/1/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Zack Wheeler
|Freddy Peralta
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/20/2023
|Mets
|W 7-3
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/21/2023
|Pirates
|L 11-1
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Thomas Hatch
|8/22/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-3
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Johan Oviedo
|8/23/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-4
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Luis Ortiz
|8/25/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-2
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Zack Wheeler
|8/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Aaron Nola
|8/28/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Blake Snell
|8/29/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Seth Lugo
|8/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Yu Darvish
|9/1/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|-
