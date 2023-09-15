Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles hit the field on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Zach Eflin, who gets the start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are third-best in baseball with 211 total home runs.

Tampa Bay is fourth in baseball, slugging .445.

The Rays' .258 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (784 total, 5.3 per game).

The Rays rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Rays' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 21st in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay's 3.77 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.168).

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 172 home runs.

Baltimore ranks eighth in the majors with a .429 team slugging percentage.

The Orioles rank fifth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Baltimore is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 744 total runs this season.

The Orioles have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).

The Orioles rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

Baltimore averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (nine) in the majors this season.

Baltimore has pitched to a 4.03 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Orioles pitchers have a 1.264 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 29th of the season. He is 14-8 with a 3.53 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 160 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Eflin enters this outing with 16 quality starts under his belt this season.

Eflin will try to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

In five of his 28 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

The Orioles will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty (8-8) for his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

In 26 starts this season, Flaherty has lasted five or more innings 19 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Home Zach Eflin Bryce Miller 9/11/2023 Twins W 7-4 Away Tyler Glasnow Sonny Gray 9/12/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Zack Littell Joe Ryan 9/13/2023 Twins W 5-4 Away Taj Bradley Dallas Keuchel 9/14/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Away Aaron Civale Kyle Bradish 9/15/2023 Orioles - Away Zach Eflin Jack Flaherty 9/16/2023 Orioles - Away Tyler Glasnow Grayson Rodriguez 9/17/2023 Orioles - Away Zack Littell Dean Kremer 9/19/2023 Angels - Home Taj Bradley Patrick Sandoval 9/20/2023 Angels - Home Aaron Civale - 9/21/2023 Angels - Home Zach Eflin Griffin Canning

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Red Sox L 7-3 Away Grayson Rodriguez Brayan Bello 9/11/2023 Cardinals W 11-5 Home Dean Kremer Dakota Hudson 9/12/2023 Cardinals L 5-2 Home John Means Adam Wainwright 9/13/2023 Cardinals L 1-0 Home Kyle Gibson Drew Rom 9/14/2023 Rays L 4-3 Home Kyle Bradish Aaron Civale 9/15/2023 Rays - Home Jack Flaherty Zach Eflin 9/16/2023 Rays - Home Grayson Rodriguez Tyler Glasnow 9/17/2023 Rays - Home Dean Kremer Zack Littell 9/18/2023 Astros - Away John Means Justin Verlander 9/19/2023 Astros - Away Kyle Gibson Hunter Brown 9/20/2023 Astros - Away Kyle Bradish Cristian Javier

