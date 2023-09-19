Tuesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (96-54) and the Philadelphia Phillies (82-68) at Truist Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET on September 19.

The Braves will look to Spencer Strider (17-5) against the Phillies and Cristopher Sanchez (2-4).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

In their last game with a spread, the Braves covered the spread.

The Braves have won 88, or 65.2%, of the 135 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Atlanta has won 30 of its 43 games, or 69.8%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 69.2% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (866) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Phillies Performance Insights

The Phillies have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Philadelphia and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Phillies' past 10 games.

The Phillies have come away with 19 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Philadelphia has played as an underdog of +185 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Phillies have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Philadelphia scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (737 total, 4.9 per game).

The Phillies have the 10th-best ERA (4.03) in the majors this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 13 @ Phillies W 4-1 Spencer Strider vs Cristopher Sanchez September 15 @ Marlins L 9-6 Bryce Elder vs Johnny Cueto September 16 @ Marlins L 11-5 Jared Shuster vs Bryan Hoeing September 17 @ Marlins L 16-2 Charlie Morton vs Jesús Luzardo September 18 Phillies L 7-1 Kyle Wright vs Zack Wheeler September 19 Phillies - Spencer Strider vs Cristopher Sanchez September 20 Phillies - Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola September 21 @ Nationals - Bryce Elder vs Jake Irvin September 22 @ Nationals - Charlie Morton vs Trevor Williams September 23 @ Nationals - Kyle Wright vs Patrick Corbin September 24 @ Nationals - Max Fried vs Joan Adon

