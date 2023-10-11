The Boston Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Bruins vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-350) Blackhawks (+275) 6

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins were victorious in 20 of their 28 games (71.4%) when listed as the moneyline favorite last season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -350 or better last season, Boston compiled a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games).

The Bruins have a 77.8% chance (based on the moneyline's implied probability) to win this contest.

A total of 50 Boston games last season went over Wednesday's total of 6 goals.

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks were an underdog 23 times last season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 30.4%, of those games.

Chicago had a record of 3-7 in games when sportsbooks listed them as +275 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The moneyline implies a 26.7% chance to win for the Blackhawks.

Last season, 48 games Chicago played finished with over 6 goals.

Bruins vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Bruins vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Bruins 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blackhawks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 202 (32nd) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 299 (28th) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 38 (28th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

The Bruins' 301 goals scored last season (3.7 per game) ranked second in the NHL.

Boston allowed 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.

They had a league-leading goal differential of +127.

The 62 power-play goals Boston put up last season (11th in the NHL) came via 279 chances.

The Bruins were 12th in the league with a 22.22% power-play conversion rate.

The eight shorthanded goals Boston scored last season ranked 11th among all NHL teams.

The Bruins' 87.28% penalty-kill success rate paced the league.

The Bruins had the second-best faceoff win percentage in the NHL, at 54.5%.

Boston scored on 11.1% of its shots (third in league).

The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. They averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

With 202 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Blackhawks had the league's 32nd-ranked offense.

Chicago allowed 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the NHL.

They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.

With 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), Chicago was 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' power-play percentage (16.38) put them 28th in the league.

In terms of shorthanded goals, Chicago had seven.

The Blackhawks' had the 22nd-ranked penalty kill percentage (76.19%).

At 52.7%, the Blackhawks had the NHL's sixth-best faceoff win rate.

The 9.1% shooting percentage of Chicago was 28th in the league.

The Blackhawks held their opponents scoreless two times.

