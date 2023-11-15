The Eastern-leading Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to win against the Boston Celtics (8-2). The squads play Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and NBCS-BOS. The over/under for the matchup is 223.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -3.5 223.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 223.5 points five times.
  • The average total in Boston's outings this year is 225.5, two more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Celtics' ATS record is 7-3-0 this season.
  • Boston has won eight of the 10 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Boston has a record of 8-1, a 88.9% win rate, when it's favored by -155 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

76ers Betting Records & Stats

  • Philadelphia's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 223.5 points in five of 10 outings.
  • Philadelphia's average game total this season has been 232.9, 9.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Philadelphia has an 8-2-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The 76ers have split the two contests they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Philadelphia has played as an underdog of +125 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 5 50% 119.6 240.8 105.9 217.6 225.6
76ers 5 50% 121.2 240.8 111.7 217.6 225.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread, Boston has played better when playing at home, covering four times in five home games, and three times in five road games.
  • The Celtics put up 7.9 more points per game (119.6) than the 76ers give up (111.7).
  • Boston has a 6-1 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when putting up more than 111.7 points.

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

  • The 76ers average 15.3 more points per game (121.2) than the Celtics allow (105.9).
  • Philadelphia is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall when it scores more than 105.9 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 7-3 7-2 5-5
76ers 8-2 1-0 6-4

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers
119.6
Points Scored (PG)
 121.2
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
6-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 8-2
7-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 8-2
105.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.7
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
7-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 6-1
8-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-1

