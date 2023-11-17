The Utah Jazz (4-7) match up against the Phoenix Suns (5-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Delta Center. John Collins of the Jazz and Kevin Durant of the Suns are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, AZFamily

Jazz's Last Game

The Jazz were victorious in their most recent game versus the Trail Blazers, 115-99, on Tuesday. Jordan Clarkson was their high scorer with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Clarkson 30 1 3 2 0 4 Lauri Markkanen 21 9 0 1 1 2 Keyonte George 15 4 7 1 0 2

Suns' Last Game

The Suns were victorious in their previous game versus the Timberwolves, 133-115, on Wednesday. Durant starred with 31 points, plus six boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 31 6 6 0 1 2 Devin Booker 31 4 5 0 0 2 Eric Gordon 15 1 3 0 0 3

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen averages 24.3 points, 8.3 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Collins puts up 13 points, 11 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 27.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Clarkson averages 14.7 points, 3.3 boards and 4.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Kelly Olynyk posts 9.7 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Keyonte George puts up 9.3 points, 4 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

Durant gives the Suns 27.7 points, 8.7 boards and 4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Jusuf Nurkic contributes with 9.3 points per game, plus 10 boards and 4 assists.

Eric Gordon averages 15.3 points, 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists, making 41.3% of his shots from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

The Suns get 9.3 points per game from Jordan Goodwin, plus 5 boards and 3.3 assists.

Josh Okogie's numbers for the season are 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 66.7% of his shots from the field (ninth in NBA) and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.

