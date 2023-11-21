The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under of 219.5.

76ers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -7.5 219.5

76ers Betting Records & Stats

In 10 games this season, Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over 219.5 total points.

Philadelphia's outings this year have an average point total of 231.9, 12.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The 76ers are 10-3-0 against the spread this season.

Philadelphia has been the favorite in 10 games this season and won nine (90%) of those contests.

Philadelphia has been at least a -300 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the 76ers.

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland has played seven games this season that have had more than 219.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Cleveland's outings this season is 222.2, 2.7 more points than this game's point total.

Cleveland has a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

Cleveland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.

Cleveland has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

76ers vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 10 76.9% 120.5 231.7 111.5 222.5 225.9 Cavaliers 7 53.8% 111.2 231.7 111.0 222.5 220.8

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Philadelphia has performed worse at home, covering six times in eight home games, and four times in five road games.

The 120.5 points per game the 76ers record are 9.5 more points than the Cavaliers give up (111.0).

When Philadelphia totals more than 111.0 points, it is 9-2 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

This year, Cleveland is 2-4-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-4-0 ATS (.429).

The Cavaliers' 111.2 points per game are only 0.3 fewer points than the 111.5 the 76ers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.5 points, Cleveland is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

76ers vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

76ers and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) 76ers 10-3 4-1 8-5 Cavaliers 5-8 0-0 7-6

76ers vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

76ers Cavaliers 120.5 Points Scored (PG) 111.2 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 9-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-5 9-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-4 111.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.0 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 6-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-4 7-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-2

