How to Watch the Knicks vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (8-6) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (10-5) on November 24, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
|Knicks vs Heat Injury Report
|Knicks vs Heat Players to Watch
|Knicks vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Knicks vs Heat Prediction
|Knicks vs Heat Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
- New York has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 26th.
- The Knicks score just two more points per game (110.1) than the Heat allow (108.1).
- When New York totals more than 108.1 points, it is 8-0.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat's 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knicks have allowed to their opponents.
- Miami is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.
- The Heat score an average of 111.5 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 105.8 the Knicks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 105.8 points, Miami is 9-2.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Knicks have played better in home games this season, averaging 111.8 points per game, compared to 109.2 per game in road games.
- New York gives up 102.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 107.7 in away games.
- At home, the Knicks are sinking 0.2 more threes per game (13.8) than when playing on the road (13.6). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to on the road (36.3%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat average more points per game at home (111.8) than on the road (111.3), but also concede more at home (109.4) than away (107.4).
- Miami concedes 109.4 points per game at home, and 107.4 away.
- This year the Heat are collecting more assists at home (27 per game) than on the road (25.6).
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Evan Fournier
|Questionable
|Ankle
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Ankle
|R.J. Hampton
|Out
|Knee
|Dru Smith
|Out
|Knee
|Duncan Robinson
|Questionable
|Thumb
|Bam Adebayo
|Questionable
|Hip
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.