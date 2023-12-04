The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (11-7) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO

TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 117 - Pelicans 113

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 4.5)

Pelicans (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-3.3)

Kings (-3.3) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Under (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.2

The Pelicans (12-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 1.5% more often than the Kings (10-8-0) this season.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, New Orleans is 3-2 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Sacramento racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

Sacramento and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 55.6% of the time this season (10 out of 18). That's more often than New Orleans and its opponents have (nine out of 21).

The Kings have a .583 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-5) this season while the Pelicans have a .615 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-5).

Kings Performance Insights

Offensively, the Kings are averaging 116.5 points per game (10th-ranked in league). They are ceding 116.7 points per contest at the other end of the court (21st-ranked).

Sacramento ranks 17th in the NBA with 44 boards per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 13th with 44.1 rebounds allowed per game.

The Kings are dishing out 27.3 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2023-24.

With 13.1 turnovers per game, Sacramento ranks 12th in the NBA. It forces 13.7 turnovers per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Kings rank top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fifth-best in the league with 14.8 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 18th with a 35.5% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Pelicans Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pelicans are 15th in the NBA on offense (114 points scored per game) and 16th on defense (113.2 points allowed).

New Orleans grabs 44.2 rebounds per game and give up 44.4 boards, ranking 12th and 18th, respectively, in the NBA.

With 26 assists per game, the Pelicans are 13th in the league.

New Orleans commits 13.3 turnovers per game and force 14.2 per game, ranking 14th and 12th, respectively, in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Pelicans are fourth-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are ranked 22nd in 3-point percentage at 35.2%.

