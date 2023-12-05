The New York Knicks (12-7) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) on December 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs on TNT, BSWI, and MSG.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is three% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.

Milwaukee has an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Bucks are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fourth.

The Bucks put up 121.1 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 105.5 the Knicks allow.

When Milwaukee totals more than 105.5 points, it is 14-5.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 44.5% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 46.9% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, New York has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.

The Bucks are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.

The Knicks score an average of 110.9 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Bucks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 118.1 points, New York is 6-0.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are averaging 120.1 points per game this year at home, which is 2.0 fewer points than they're averaging away from home (122.1).

At home, Milwaukee is ceding 3.0 fewer points per game (116.6) than in road games (119.6).

In home games, the Bucks are making 0.3 fewer treys per game (13.9) than away from home (14.2). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to when playing on the road (38.6%).

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Knicks are scoring more points at home (111.7 per game) than on the road (110.2). And they are allowing less at home (103.2) than away (107.5).

In 2023-24 New York is allowing 4.3 fewer points per game at home (103.2) than away (107.5).

This season the Knicks are picking up more assists at home (23.1 per game) than on the road (23.0).

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jae Crowder Out Groin Pat Connaughton Out Ankle Andre Jackson Questionable Back

Knicks Injuries