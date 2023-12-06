At Target Center on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) will attempt to end a 14-game losing skid when visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) at 7:30 PM ET. The game airs on ESPN, BSN, and BSSW.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Spurs matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW

ESPN, BSN, and BSSW Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Timberwolves Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Timberwolves (-11.5) 224.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Timberwolves (-11) 224 -650 +480 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Timberwolves average 112.8 points per game (19th in the league) while allowing 105.9 per contest (second in the NBA). They have a +132 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Spurs have been outscored by 12.4 points per game (posting 111.5 points per game, 22nd in league, while allowing 123.9 per outing, 28th in NBA) and have a -236 scoring differential.

The teams average 224.3 points per game combined, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow 229.8 points per game combined, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Minnesota has covered 11 times in 19 matchups with a spread this season.

San Antonio has compiled a 7-12-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +2500 +1300 - Spurs +50000 +30000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.