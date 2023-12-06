When the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) and San Antonio Spurs (3-16) face off at Target Center on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, Karl-Anthony Towns will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, BSSW

Timberwolves' Last Game

In their previous game, the Timberwolves topped the Hornets on Saturday, 123-117. Their high scorer was Towns with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 28 7 5 0 0 4 Rudy Gobert 26 12 0 0 3 0 Naz Reid 23 5 2 1 0 3

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs dropped their most recent game to the Pelicans, 121-106, on Friday. Devin Vassell was their leading scorer with 14 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Vassell 14 0 1 2 0 2 Jeremy Sochan 13 3 4 0 0 2 Julian Champagnie 12 5 3 0 0 3

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Towns' numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 3.1 assists and 9 boards per contest, shooting 50.3% from the floor and 41.8% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Anthony Edwards puts up 26.2 points, 5.9 boards and 5 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Rudy Gobert's numbers for the season are 13.3 points, 1.1 assists and 11.6 boards per contest.

Mike Conley's numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 6.2 assists and 2.9 boards per game.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 4 boards and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 51.4% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama's averages for the season are 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 43.7% of his shots from the field and 27.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Keldon Johnson's averages on the season are 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest, making 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Zach Collins' numbers for the season are 13.8 points, 6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, making 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 27.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Jeremy Sochan's averages for the season are 11.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor.

Vassell averages 18.3 points, 3.2 boards and 2.7 assists, making 49.5% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns MIN 24.8 8.7 3.8 1 0.8 2.4 Victor Wembanyama SA 16.8 9.7 2.8 1.4 2.6 1.1 Rudy Gobert MIN 14.2 10.6 0.9 0.4 2.5 0 Keldon Johnson SA 16.5 6.8 3.7 0.7 0.3 2.2 Zach Collins SA 14.1 5.9 3.6 0.8 0.4 1.2 Anthony Edwards MIN 19 4.4 3.6 1 0.5 2.1

