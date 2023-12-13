Devils vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New Jersey Devils (14-11-1) and Boston Bruins (18-5-3) square off at Prudential Center on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN. The Devils fell to the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 in their last game, while the Bruins are coming off a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Devils vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Devils (-125)
|Bruins (+105)
|6
|Devils (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils have a 12-9 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- New Jersey is 9-8 (winning 52.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Devils have an implied win probability of 55.6%.
- New Jersey's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 21 times.
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins won the only game they played as an underdog this season.
- Boston has played as an underdog of +105 or more one time this season and won.
- The implied probability of a win by the Bruins, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.
- Boston has played 12 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.
Devils vs Bruins Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Devils vs. Bruins Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|92 (7th)
|Goals
|86 (17th)
|94 (24th)
|Goals Allowed
|65 (2nd)
|28 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|19 (13th)
|21 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (1st)
Devils Advanced Stats
- New Jersey is 3-6-0 against the spread, and 6-4-0 overall, in its past 10 games.
- Five of New Jersey's last 10 games went over.
- The average amount of goals in the Devils' past 10 games is 0.7 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During their last 10 games, the Devils have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Devils score the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 92 this season.
- On defense, the Devils have given up 94 goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in NHL action.
- They're ranked 19th in the league with a -2 goal differential .
Bruins Advanced Stats
- The Bruins went 5-4-1 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 4-5-0 line versus the spread in that span.
- In its past 10 games, Boston has gone over the total six times.
- The Bruins and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, Bruins' game goal totals average 8.9 goals, 0.6 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Bruins have the league's 17th-ranked scoring offense (86 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Bruins have been one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, conceding 65 goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.
- Their +21 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.