Having lost five in a row away from home, the Seattle Kraken play at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

You can watch the Kings try to beat the Kraken on TNT, Max, and BSW.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Kings vs Kraken Additional Info

Kings vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/16/2023 Kraken Kings 3-2 (F/SO) LA

Kings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in league action, allowing 66 total goals (just 2.4 per game).

The Kings' 100 total goals (3.6 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Kings are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Kings have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Anze Kopitar 28 13 16 29 11 12 57.6% Kevin Fiala 28 6 23 29 19 10 23.5% Adrian Kempe 28 9 18 27 9 11 50% Trevor Moore 28 15 9 24 10 13 30% Quinton Byfield 28 8 15 23 2 15 40.9%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have conceded 105 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 24th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 89 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 25th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 2-4-4 to earn 40.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) during that span.

Kraken Key Players