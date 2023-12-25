The Boston Celtics (22-6) take the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN. The matchup's over/under is set at 234.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ABC and ESPN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -2.5 234.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston and its opponents have gone over 234.5 combined points in 10 of 28 games this season.
  • Boston has had an average of 229.6 points in its games this season, 4.9 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Celtics are 15-13-0 against the spread this season.
  • Boston has won 20, or 76.9%, of the 26 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Boston has a record of 20-6, a 76.9% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 234.5 points in 12 of 30 games this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 228.2 points, 6.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Los Angeles' ATS record is 13-17-0 this year.
  • The Lakers have won in three of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 2-4 when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 10 35.7% 119.9 233.9 109.7 223.9 227.3
Lakers 12 40% 114 233.9 114.2 223.9 229.3

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • Seven of Celtics' last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Boston sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (9-5-0) than it does in away games (6-8-0).
  • The Celtics record 5.7 more points per game (119.9) than the Lakers allow (114.2).
  • When Boston puts up more than 114.2 points, it is 11-7 against the spread and 16-2 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • Los Angeles has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • Six of the Lakers' last 10 games have hit the over.
  • Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .462 (6-7-0). Away, it is .412 (7-10-0).
  • The Lakers' 114 points per game are only 4.3 more points than the 109.7 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 9-7 ATS record and a 10-6 overall record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.

Celtics vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Celtics and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 15-13 13-13 15-13
Lakers 13-17 4-4 15-15

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs. Lakers Point Insights

Celtics Lakers
119.9
Points Scored (PG)
 114
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
11-7
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 9-7
16-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 10-6
109.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.2
3
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 16
12-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 11-8
17-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.