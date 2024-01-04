Nuggets vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 4
The Denver Nuggets (24-11) are just 2.5-point favorites as they try to continue a five-game road winning streak when they take on the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Nuggets vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Warriors 114
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Warriors Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 2.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-1.1)
- Pick OU:
Under (234.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 229.1
- The Nuggets (16-19-0 ATS) have covered the spread 45.7% of the time, 0.2% more often than the Warriors (15-18-0) this year.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 48.3% of the time. That's less often than Golden State covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (66.7%).
- Denver's games have gone over the total 40% of the time this season (14 out of 35), less often than Golden State's games have (19 out of 33).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 22-9, a better tally than the Warriors have posted (3-10) as moneyline underdogs.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- The Nuggets have been lifted by their defense, as they rank third-best in the NBA by allowing only 109.8 points per game. They rank 15th in the league in points scored (115.1 per contest).
- This season, Denver is averaging 44.6 rebounds per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) and ceding 43 rebounds per contest (12th-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.7 assists per game.
- Denver ranks top-five this season in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.5 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 25th with 12 forced turnovers per contest.
- With 12.1 three-pointers per game, the Nuggets are 21st in the NBA. They have a 37.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks seventh in the league.
Warriors Performance Insights
- With 116.9 points scored per game and 116.3 points conceded, the Warriors are ninth in the league on offense and 20th defensively.
- In 2023-24, Golden State is second-best in the NBA in rebounds (46.9 per game) and 14th in rebounds conceded (43.1).
- At 28 assists per game, the Warriors are sixth in the NBA.
- Golden State commits 14.5 turnovers per game and force 12.2 per game, ranking 25th and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.
- The Warriors are the fourth-best team in the league in 3-pointers made (14.8 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.8%).
