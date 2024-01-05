The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena as 4.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -4.5 228.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In 19 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 228.5 total points.

Los Angeles has had an average of 228.3 points in its games this season, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Lakers have a 15-20-0 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 14 (63.6%) of those contests.

This season, Los Angeles has won nine of its 11 games, or 81.8%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has combined with its opponents to score more than 228.5 points in nine of 34 games this season.

Memphis has had an average of 220.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 8.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Memphis' ATS record is 13-21-0 this season.

The Grizzlies have won in five, or 23.8%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Memphis has won three of its 13 games, or 23.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 19 54.3% 113.7 220.6 114.6 228 229.4 Grizzlies 9 26.5% 106.9 220.6 113.4 228 224.6

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall in their past 10 games.

Seven of Lakers' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Los Angeles has fared better at home, covering seven times in 16 home games, and eight times in 19 road games.

The Lakers score only 0.3 more points per game (113.7) than the Grizzlies give up (113.4).

When Los Angeles scores more than 113.4 points, it is 9-6 against the spread and 11-4 overall.

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over three times.

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (4-12-0). On the road, it is .500 (9-9-0).

The Grizzlies' 106.9 points per game are 7.7 fewer points than the 114.6 the Lakers allow.

Memphis is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 114.6 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 15-20 6-5 18-17 Grizzlies 13-21 7-8 13-21

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies 113.7 Points Scored (PG) 106.9 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 9-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 11-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 114.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.4 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 5-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-7 8-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-8

