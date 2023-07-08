5 Blair High School Students earn scholarships for ESports

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -And who says video games are a waste of time? Try telling that to the Blair High School Esports team, who all got scholarships to SWOSU for their efforts.

Coach Tyler Gray and three of the players in Dixon “BRZ” Davis, Luke “ONiX” Weeaks ,and Kaason “kap” Welch made inaugural Oklahoma ESports Hall of Fame.

Their success on the sticks only added to their academics, as all students had straight A’s and near perfect attendance.

