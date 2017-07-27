Will Hutchison was born and raised in Edmond Oklahoma, where he lived for 18 years before moving to Norman to attend the University of Oklahoma. Will graduated from OU in May 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication. Will joined the KSWO team in July 2015 as the producer of the 5:00 p.m. newscast and transitioned into a reporter role in November 2015.
While in college, Will had a variety of jobs, including waiting tables, bartending and interning in the Corporate Communications department for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He's loved sports his whole life and roots for the Oklahoma Sooners, Oklahoma City Thunder, Oakland Raiders and Toronto Blue Jays. He loves playing pickup basketball, has a mean skyhook, loves movies (particularly bad movies and Nicolas Cage movies) and is an extremely average fantasy football player.
If you have a news story you want Will to cover or just want someone to talk sports and bad movies with, feel free to drop him an email at Whutchison@kswo.com. Or follow him on Twitter and Facebook.