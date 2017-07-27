Makenzie Burk was born and raised in Lawton, Oklahoma, and graduated from Lawton High School in 2012. She earned her bachelor's degree in Communication with a concentration in radio/television and a minor in journalism from Cameron University in 2016.
Burk graduated magna cum laude and was on the softball team for three years while at Cameron. She was a host and producer of the University's Sports show as well as a reporter for CU News. She has always had an interest in sports journalism, but found a love for news in college.
Some of her favorite hobbies include fishing, dancing and anything competitive. She spends most of her time with her family and enjoys finding new things to do in her hometown.
If you have a story idea, email her at mburk@kswo.com.