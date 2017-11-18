Lawton student defeats the odds, chases his dreams

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – One Lawton student who has been fighting an uphill battle his entire life is encouraging his peers to follow their dreams.
16-year-old Cameron Smith is a student at Eisenhower High School. He loves to play ragtime music on the piano and has written over 400 of his own compositions.
Cameron was born at 23 weeks, weighing only one pound at birth. He's had more than 10 surgeries, including heart surgery, because of complications from being born prematurely. He said his goal is to bring ragtime music back into the mainstream.
"Honestly, it’s something I enjoy, but my story is really, really long. I did not dream at the time that this would be possible,” Cameron said.
"Cameron is very unique, he was premature, he weighed one pound and 4.2 ounces, I had him at 23 weeks. He stayed in the hospital for four months. He’s had heart surgery, he’s had laser surgery three or four times, he had a feeding tube, he’s also had a trach at one time,” said Cameron’s mother Carla Davis.
Cameron’s musical journey began when he got a keyboard at 7 years old, with no idea how to play it.
"We took it home and I was tinkering with it and it was playing some really nice stuff but piano was just a hobby,” Cameron said.
"Cameron really never went to any classes to learn how to play music,” Davis said.
"I learned every single song by Youtube, now I just learn by ear. I can tell you what a note is just by hearing it. If you’ve got several notes and like melodies and stuff, I can tell you and I can play it like that,” Cameron said.
Simply teaching himself how to play the music wasn’t enough for Cameron.
"I wrote 413 compositions. I want to be so successful and watching people like Billy Joel and Michael Jackson and all those people, George Gershwin, all those people making it big, I want to make me a masterpiece,” Cameron said.
"I’m a composer of seriousness but I also like fun. I’m not a composer that says you have to do this or have to do that. Music is music, you can do whatever you want to it.” Cameron said.
"I want to put ragtime music on the map because I want it to be a really live genre. Back in the 1800s and 1900s ragtime music was the thing of the day and then it just faded. Nowadays no one even knows what ragtime music is. It makes me want to just keep going forward,” Cameron said.
