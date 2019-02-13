LPS Kicks off their AIM for Lawton program

L:AWTON, OK (TNN) - For close to 20 sophomores from Lawton’s High Schools, the next three days will be a time to learn about different careers they might choose to focus on after high school.
Around 4 pm today, students gathered for the first installment of the Aim for Lawton program. Lawton Public Schools partnered with Cameron University and Great Plains Technology Center to provide an opportunity LPS has never offered before.
Over the next three days, these students will have the chance to meet with business professionals around Lawton. Before the program started, students were all assigned a mentor, and AIM leadership hopes those relationships continue to grow.
“Beyond this, absolutely we are really hoping these mentors and students keep that connection, so that they continue to learn from them in preparation for post high school” said Frank Myers
These sophomores were handpicked by their teachers, and through this program they hope to give the students a nudge in the right direction for their future.
“As part of this program they have an opportunity to explore new ventures, see different opportunities, and realize that if they take the right steps over the next couple years in high school, any one of those are open to them” said Frank Myers
The Apprenticeship, Internship, and Mentorship program was first created by Senator John Michael Montgomery through the AIM Bill in 2016. For these students, having the chance to interact with their mentors and other business professionals can help narrow down the path many of them choose to take after high school.
