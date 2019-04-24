LPS names rookie and teacher of the year

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools took Tuesday evening to say “thanks” to the men and women who dedicate their lives to bettering the lives of the city’s students.
The "Planting the Seeds of Success" reception honored faculty and staff from LPS.
During Tuesday night’s celebration, Pre-K Crosby Park Elementary teacher Ashley Ghrayyeb was named the Teacher of the Year. Lawton High geometry teacher Jeffrey Elbert was awarded as LPS’ Rookie of the Year.
Both honorees were touched to be recognized for their passionate work.
“My mom won this award five years ago, so it’s just humbling and surreal to follow in her footsteps, but its amazing to stand where she stood and accept the same award," said Ghrayyeb.
“It’s not really a competition as far as, to compete with other people to be a good teacher, but to be recognized from a pool of outstanding educators, man that’s just-- man, God is good, man, I can’t explain," said Elbert.
