Lawton Animal Shelter investigation continues

LAWTON, Okla._An outside investigation into the Lawton Animal Shelter started last month, and is being conducted by the state Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners.

The probe was prompted by the deaths of two dogs from starvation while under the care of the shelter's staff. This week, the board released a statement which said in part, 'A number of allegations have been made and we are sorting through each of these allegations. We know there is a strong public commitment in resolving this situation and would appreciate your patience during this ongoing review.'

As a result of the allegations, the Lawton City Council is putting together a committee of city officials, citizens and veterinarians to review the shelter's operations.