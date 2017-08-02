Passengers complain of trouble breathing after odor on plane at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Officials in Oklahoma City have yet to identify the cause of a mysterious odor in an airplane cockpit.

Crews were called out to the Will Rogers World Airport around 2:30 this morning after a plane was redirected. The JetBlue flight was heading from California to Florida. Another plane from New York took passengers to their destination.

The plane landed safely, but the OKC fire department was called in due to reports of several passengers having trouble breathing.

