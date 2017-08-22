New information on Altus homicide, body found in Tillman County

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - A body has been found about a mile outside of Frederick. The Tillman County Sheriff's Department and the OSBI are on the scene now.

We know the body was found in a ditch and this body is believed to be connected to a murder out of Altus, where the suspect in the case is still on the run.

An arrest warrant has been filed for 24-year-old Marielle Trey Smith, who's accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Jared Allen Holmes Sunday night. According to an affidavit, Smith took Holmes to a house on North Julian street, where he shot him several times, killing him. Police say Smith admitted all of this to the woman who owns that home.

7NEWS spoke with residents in the area who said they are very concerned about their safety. They said something like this has never happened in their quiet neighborhood, but with Smith still on the run, they’re worried It might happen again.

“I’m terrified. I’m terrified. I have little kids. I have teenagers. It scares me to death,” said one resident who did not want to be identified for safety reasons.

That woman said she was on her porch smoking a cigarette at the time of the murder.

“I was sitting outside around 9:30 Sunday night and I heard four gunshots go off really close by, they were loud, very loud caliber gun.”

Those are the shots that another woman said killed Jared Allen Holmes.

According to an affidavit, she said Smith called her Sunday night and said he needed her spare key to get into her house, but she could not give it to him because she was not there and her daughter had the only spare. She said Smith told her not to go to the house until he told her it was OK, but she returned later that night to find a broken window, the back door left open and several bullet holes inside the house.

She decided not to stay there that night. The next day, she said Smith called her and told her to go to the home. When she got there, she said Smith admitted to bringing Holmes into the house, stripping him naked, tying him to a chair and shooting him several times. He also told her he burned Holmes’s clothes, broke both of his cell phones, dumped his body in a creek and dismantled his car.

She said Smith threatened to kill her if she called the police but she did anyway. When detectives arrived at the home Monday, they found the floors had been cleaned. They found several bullet holes in the home including one in the chair the woman said Holmes was tied to.

Investigators also found traces of blood.

Detectives also interviewed Holmes’s kids, one of whom said her dad left the home around 8:30 p.m. and said he would be right back but never returned. Police said he also left his ID and credit cards at the home.

Smith is described as a black male, about 5’6” and 200 pounds. He has several tattoos on his arms, chest and back, as well as on the left side of his neck.

He may be driving a 2007 White Dodge Charger with stripes on it and the tag D-N-T 166 *or* the victim’s car, a 2002 black Chevy Tahoe, tag number 900 L-U-K. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Altus Police Department.

