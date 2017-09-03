Comanche County Sheriff's Office investigating weekend shooting death

The nuclear test is the North's first since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office in January.
The nuclear test is the North's first since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office in January.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he expects the Environmental Protection Agency "to get on top" of the threat of possible water contamination after an Associated Press report of highly toxic waste sites flooded in the...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he expects the Environmental Protection Agency "to get on top" of the threat of possible water contamination after an Associated Press report of highly toxic waste sites flooded in the Houston area.
Auto industry experts say most cars, trucks and SUVs damaged by Harvey floodwaters can't be fixed.
Auto industry experts say most cars, trucks and SUVs damaged by Harvey floodwaters can't be fixed.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and other local law enforcement agencies are out on the roadways looking for impaired drivers through the national Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and other local law enforcement agencies are out on the roadways looking for impaired drivers through the national Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign.
A truck full of supplies to help the hurricane relief in Texas is heading south Sunday night.
A truck full of supplies to help the hurricane relief in Texas is heading south Sunday night.