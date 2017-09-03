Comanche County Sheriff's Office investigating weekend shooting death

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A was man shot and killed in Comanche County, and the sheriff's office is investigating the circumstances around this man's death.

Sheriff Kenny Stradley said his office was called out to a neighborhood in Comanche County around 4 a.m. He says there was a party going on at one of the homes in Madische Estates, a neighborhood near Northwest Madische Road.

Sheriff Stradley said a 21-year-old male was shot and killed. The victim's identity has not been released.

He said several people are being interviewed and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.