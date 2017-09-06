Victim of weekend shooting in Comanche County identified - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Victim of weekend shooting in Comanche County identified

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Neighborhood where the shooting occurred (Source KSWO) Neighborhood where the shooting occurred (Source KSWO)
COMANCHE COUNTY, Ok (KSWO) -

The Comanche County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the victim in a shooting which happened over the weekend in the Madische Estates area.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Dalton Freiheit.

According to the CCSO, a party was happening at the home on Red Elk Drive when the shooting occurred around 4 am Saturday. Sheriff Kenny Stradley said several witnesses who were at the home are being interviewed and the investigation is ongoing. 

