Victim of weekend shooting in Comanche County identified

The Comanche County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the victim in a shooting which happened over the weekend in the Madische Estates area.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Dalton Freiheit.

According to the CCSO, a party was happening at the home on Red Elk Drive when the shooting occurred around 4 am Saturday. Sheriff Kenny Stradley said several witnesses who were at the home are being interviewed and the investigation is ongoing.

