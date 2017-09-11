Grant approval will start construction on new fire station

Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.
The United States has called for a vote Monday on new U.N. sanctions against North Korea, though exactly what measures will be in the resolution remain a mystery.
Tuesday is shaping up to be a big day for the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport. City council members will discuss and vote on a grant that would allow the airport to upgrade its runway and build a new fire station station number two.
