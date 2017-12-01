Altus minor charged in burglary

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- A 17-year-old is being charged following a burglary in Altus.

Thursday afternoon, Altus Police Department responded to a burglary in progress. According to authorities, the homeowner confronted and fought an armed burglar in the home. The homeowner said that the suspect pointed a firearm at them.

The suspect fled the scene through a bathroom window. The homeowner was not injured during the altercation.

After a brief search, police found a handgun and were able to recover a PlayStation and an Xbox belonging to the victim. The suspect was taken into custody about a block from the scene of the crime.

The suspect was arrested on charges of robbery with a firearm, 2nd-degree burglary, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is awaiting t transport to a juvenile detention facility.

