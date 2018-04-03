Representative Tom Cole holds town hall meeting in Walters - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Representative Tom Cole holds town hall meeting in Walters

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
WALTERS, OK (RNN Texoma) -U.S. Representative Tom Cole made a stop in Walters Tuesday afternoon. He provided a legislative update and spoke about issues facing the nation before answering questions from the crowd.

Gun violence, the oil and gas industry, agriculture, and North Korea were some of the topics discussed.

Cole said right now he's focused on economic issues that are impacting our district. 

"We've started a major defense build up the biggest in 15 years.I actually met last week with the deputy security of defense. So we are focused on that and we are trying to make sure we get a farm bill sometime this year," said Cole.

While Cole's focus is more on the federal level 7NEWS asked him to share his thoughts about the teacher walkout.

"I want to commend the legislatures for something...it was tough they had to vote for some difficult things and everyone is allowed to express their opinions so hopefully this ends pretty quick and folks were back in school. I think that's where teachers and administrators really want to be," said Cole.

About a dozen people showed up for the town hall meeting. It was held at the Cotton Electric community Center.

