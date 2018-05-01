Local fraternity hosts Cinco De Mayo Charity Poker Run

The alumni chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity is hosting a Cinco De Mayo Charity Poker Run on Saturday, May 5.

The poker run will help raise money for Phi Beta Sigma's youth mentorship program, their scholarship program and STEM toolkits.

The poker run starts at Wind River Harley-Davidson at 301 SE Interstate Drive in Lawton. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. Cars and car clubs are welcome to participate.

The winning hand will win $500.

For more information or to register visit www.cincodemayopokerrun.com

