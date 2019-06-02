Man dies after vehicle lands upside down in Humphrey Lake

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A tragic accident in Stephens County claimed the life of a 63-year-old man after his vehicle ended upside down in Humphrey Lake.
Around one o’clock Saturday afternoon, officers with the Duncan Police Department responded to the single-vehicle collision on Rose Road.
During their investigation officials learned that the driver, 63-year-old William Mason, was headed home from work when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the bridge.
Mason was pronounced dead at the scene.
