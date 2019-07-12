Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosts education luncheon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon Thursday focused on the state of education in southwest Oklahoma.
The event was part of a series of monthly luncheons focusing on different things impacting the Lawton/Fort Sill community.
Because the focus was on education, officials from Cameron University and the Great Plains Technology Center were invited to speak.
Brenda Spencer-Ragland, the President and CEO of the chamber of commerce, told 7News why this month’s topic is so important.
“As you may know, the importance of education right now, especially the blend, higher education, college, as well as technical classes, those technical skills, is very important, relevant to our community, as a direct connection to our ability to support and enhance economic development," says Spencer-Ragland.
Next month's luncheon will focus on the state of economic development.
You can find out more about the luncheons on the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
