OBN seizes 800 marijuana plants in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized around 800 marijuana plants in Comanche County Monday evening.
This marijuana grow located in the Rangers Ranchette addition has been a hot topic in Comanche County, as the owner and neighbors have been disputing over the facilities water usage.
Now, less than a week after city council denied them a commercial water meter, OBN seized all of their product, stating the owner of Herban Legends Pharms never had a license, or even registered for one with OBN or the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.
The owner, David Schmidt said he has been in contact with OBN regarding this seizure.
He did tell 7News, and told city councilors last week he had the proper licensing, but he said he didn’t realize the address was wrong, or he would have answered that direct question differently.
He said this all stems back to essentially a clerical issue, as his attorney missed the deadline to switch the facility’s address from the attorney’s office in Tulsa to this facility in Comanche County.
He said this really hurts their operation, but he has sorted out the licensing issues, and expects to be back up and running within the next few weeks.
Some nearby neighbors said the event was shocking, because they had been told this was all being done by the book.
They said they hope this seizure means the end of this facility in their neighborhood, because they said it’s caused a major headache for many residents in this addition.
“It’s pretty sad that people will take advantage of a community like that. They chose an area where they could hide themselves, and take advantage of people that are basically good people, and the guy was trying to get over," said Frank and Ruby Myers.
The Spokesperson from OBN said no arrests would be made until the investigation ends, but they do plan to treat this like any other illegal grow operation.
They will also destroy each plant seized.
