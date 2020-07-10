Gov. Stitt, Lt. Gov. Pinnell visit Lawton/Fort Sill

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Both Governor Kevin Stitt and Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell were in Lawton/Fort Sill Friday.
Lt. Gov. Pinnell’s first time on Post was a memorable one, as he opted to do a few portions of Fort Sill’s obstacle course. He said it just added another level of respect for the soldiers on Fort Sill.
“Really reassuring to see just the men and women they’re training up and doing it the right way to really deploy all around the world,” said Lt. Gov. Pinnell. “It’s really impressive, and to do that, by the way, right here in Lawton, America. For that training to happen in Oklahoma, you know, you have hundreds of thousands of soldiers around the world that have a great impression of Oklahoma, and that matters a whole lot, too.”
Lt. Gov. Pinnell continued with a tour on Post, including meeting CG Kenneth Kamper.
“The economic benefit, as well, of this military base to the city of Lawton and to Oklahoma, for that matter, one of the largest on-site employers in the entire state of Oklahoma,” said Lt. Gov. Pinnell. “So we’re here, number one, to support them, see what resources they need, support from the state of Oklahoma, then we have a number of other stops around Lawton the rest of the day.”
In the afternoon, the Lt. Governor joined Governor Stitt for a tour of Republic Paperboard, a first for both.
“I love coming to Lawton,” said Gov. Stitt. “It’s really a special community and so many huge assets here with Fort Sill and Cameron University, and we went by the career tech, which was really amazing. And the cool thing about the career tech is the partnership they have with Republic Paper. I was down here. I’ve toured Goodyear. They’re working very closely with Goodyear on getting workforce, getting those young people prepared for the workforce. So, just really proud of what they’re doing.”
Governor Stitt emphasized the importance of making visits all across the state to hear from citizens and leaders about their unique needs.
“Making sure that the state is being actively engaged,” said Gov. Stitt. “We talked about some of the infrastructure needs that they have, and I wanted to make sure I was connecting my economic development with what’s happening in Lawton and make sure we have that great connection.”
After their tour at Republic Paperboard, the Governor and Lt. Governor made a couple more stops in the community, including meeting with local legislators and leaders.
