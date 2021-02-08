STATE UPDATE: Oklahoma reports 1,040 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - On Monday Oklahoma reports 1,040 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths from the virus statewide.
There have been thirteen additional deaths in Southwest Oklahoma since Friday.
There have been five deaths reported in Comanche County between Friday and Monday. Caddo and Jackson Counties reported one death each, Stephens, Beckham, and Greer Counties reported two deaths each. There were no additional deaths in other Southwest Oklahoma counties reported since Friday.
301 of the new confirmed cases reported between Friday and Monday were in Southwest Oklahoma. Comanche County reported 158 new cases, Caddo County reported 39, Stephens County had 44 new cases, Beckham county reported 17, Harmon County had 20 cases, and Jackson County reported 25 new cases.
Other Southwest Oklahoma counties reported 11 or less new cases.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.