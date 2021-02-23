Man arrested after being accused of failure to register as sex offender in Lawton tries to escape custody

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man was arrested after police say he failed to register as a sex offender with the Lawton Police Department within a designated time period after taking up residence in Lawton.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on February 18 an officer was dispatched to a Lawton home to standby for a search warrant and make contact with the homeowner.
The affidavit says the officer was told by a detective to be on the look out for Robert Galindo who had failed to register as a sex offender after moving to Lawton. He was given a picture of him and was able to identify a man standing outside the home as Galindo.
Court records say that Galindo was convicted of lewd acts with a child in California in 2010.
The officer placed Galindo under an investigative detention and put him in the back of his patrol car. The affidavit says the officer then went to help a man who had fallen after slipping on the ice and was alerted by another officer that Galindo was trying to escape.
Galindo had managed to get the window down and had jumped out of the car. The officer was able to get him back into custody a few feet away from the car, according to the report.
He now faces charges in Oklahoma, including failure to register as a sex offender and escape from a felony arrest or detention.
His bond has been set at $25,000.
