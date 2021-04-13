Cameron University holding informational sessions to help adults finish degrees

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University will be hosting two information sessions for adults looking to complete their Bachelor’s degree as part of their Reach Higher: Reconnect Week.
These sessions will be virtual and will be presented on Wednesday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday, April 15, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Organizers say the sessions will be “come and go,” so you can join anytime during the event.
You can register to receive a Zoom link for the sessions on Cameron’s website.
Participants will learn about CU’s Organizational Leadership degree program as well as financial assistance, admissions and enrollment.
More information about the Reach Higher program can be found at https://reachhigherok.org.
