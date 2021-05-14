Arrest warrant filed for man accused assault and battery with shovel in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An arrest warrant has been filed for a man accused of attacking a couple with a shovel in Lawton.
According to the affidavit, when the victims were walking up to their home, Steven Sandy reportedly appeared with a shovel in his hand.
Investigators say Sandy swung the shovel at one of the victims, who was able to dodge the attack.
The affidavit reports that he then turned on the other victim, allegedly hitting her twice, leaving her with a cracked elbow and a ruptured spleen.
She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Sandy is facing a charge of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon with a bond of $50,000.
