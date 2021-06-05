Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OSBI still looking for answers on anniversary of 2003 southwest Oklahoma murder

By Will Hutchison
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Eighteen years ago, the body of a woman was found in a Kiowa County Creek and her killer was never caught.

On June 5, 2003 farm workers found 34-year-old Pamela Woodring’s body naked in a creek. The OSBI says Woodring was a known prostitute in the Lawton area and the circumstances surrounding her death still remain a mystery.

If you have any information about the murder, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522 - 8017. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Durham (Comanche County Detention Center)
Former Medicine Park officer pleads guilty to rape charge
A Lawton man is charged with illegally growing marijuana and obstructing officers.
Lawton man charged with illegally growing marijuana, obstructing officers
A local coach was inducted into the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Southwest Oklahoma coach inducted into Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame
18-year-old Joseph Rodriguez graduated from Fletcher High School and the Oklahoma School for...
Visually impaired Fletcher teenager headed to World Services for the Blind

Latest News

Gay McRay teaches 1-year-old Steele Smith survival swimming skills.
Chickasha woman teaches survival swimming to children
Gay McRay teaches 1-year-old Steele Smith survival swimming skills.
Chickasha woman teaches survival swim lessons
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 7th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 7th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 7th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 7th
Isolated to scattered showers/ storms today with summer-like weather on tap by mid-week
First Alert 7 Forecast