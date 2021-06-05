OSBI still looking for answers on anniversary of 2003 southwest Oklahoma murder

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Eighteen years ago, the body of a woman was found in a Kiowa County Creek and her killer was never caught.

On June 5, 2003 farm workers found 34-year-old Pamela Woodring’s body naked in a creek. The OSBI says Woodring was a known prostitute in the Lawton area and the circumstances surrounding her death still remain a mystery.

If you have any information about the murder, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522 - 8017. You can remain anonymous.

