FFA 4H Friend of the Week: Rustin Fraser

BLAIR, Okla. (KSWO) - Our next FFA 4-H Friend of the Week comes to us from Blair High School.

Rustin Fraser has plenty going on within FFA, but is also going to National next summer on the 4-H shooting team.

Fraser’s livestock showing career goes way back.

”It started when I was 6 or 7,” he said. “I started showing pigs, I really wanted to get into it. I then switched the lambs, then to pigs, then back to lambs. Then I started showing cattle.”

He has his Angus steer and Maine heifer to take care of this year, spending about three hours a day with them.

“Coming out in the morning, making sure they’re doing good along with the other animals,” Fraser said. “When I get home from school, checking on them. Then wash and blow them out every day and then make sure they’re fed at night and doing good.”

Though he’s not showing sheep this year, Fraser is in the sheep business. He raises commercial hair sheep to sell.

”It counts as an entrepreneurial project, which means you’re making money off of it,” Fraser said. “It’s something that will help me get my FFA degree.”

While caring for livestock is a full time job, he manages to find time to compete on shooting teams, too.

Like showing, Fraser started shooting skeet with he was seven or eight years old, and the years of practice paid off.

He qualified for next summer’s National 4-H Shooting Sports Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska.

”I was the 4th overall placing in the state for all three shoots - trap, skeet, sporting clays,” Fraser said.

After he shows in Jackson County Junior Livestock Show and the Oklahoma Youth Expo, Fraser put his extra energy toward getting better behind his gun.

Blair’s FFA Advisor, Josie Blue said Fraser is a leader and can take charge of a room.

As the President of the Blair FFA Chapter, he’s always looking for ways to help out and see the chapter succeed.

”He ensures everyone follows along and stays on track,” Fraser said. “He knows what he wants to do. He presents ideas to me before we present them to the officer team, he comes up with good ones so we can build our chapter to the best of our ability.”

Fraser reminds students success doesn’t happen overnight, and it takes hard work they can’t give up on.

He said it won’t always be easy, but it will be worth it.

”When you’ve had a long day at school or don’t feel good, you don’t want to come out here and work calves,” Fraser said. “But it’s something you have to do.”

Rustin will have his associate’s degree from Western Oklahoma State College by the time he graduates high school, and from there, he plans on going to OU to pursue a medical degree.

If someone knows of a student they think could be our next FFA 4-H Friend of the Week, they can fill out a nomination form.

