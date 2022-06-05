CVMA fundraises for veterans with Wheels For Warriors Poker Run

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association hosted the 8th annual Wheels for Warriors Poker Run on Saturday.

The poker run was held at Diamondback-Harley Davidson, where various motorcycle groups and organizations, like the Gold Star Families, gathered to support a good cause. The focus of this event was raising funds for veteran organizations.

Diamondback employee Aaron Gill said they like to help the community by hosting events like this.

“We just really like to provide a location for people to be able to come and house their event that way all the money that they get from that event goes back to them,” Gill said.

He also said they have put on a variety of events ranging from cops & kids charity events and various other motorcycle events.

CVMA Treasurer Michelle Smith is a 26 year military veteran. She said last year, they spent over $6000 buying coats blankets, boots, and other clothes for homeless and hospitalized vets.

“Our organization is all about vets helping vets and everything that we earn goes back to vets either right here in the immediate community or like he said for the boots for heroes,” Smith said.

She also said how grateful she is that Diamondback-Harley Davidson is always willing to provide support.

“Come out and support your local dealership because Diamond back Harley Davidson does so much to support the community,” Smith said.

